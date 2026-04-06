Delhi Awaits Big Traffic Relief As Pragati Maidan Underpass Back On Track

Thousands of commuters battling traffic jams daily at the ITO and Pragati Maidan junctions in Delhi may soon see smoother rides. After years of delays, the long-stalled Underpass-5 of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor has finally got the crucial clearance from Indian Railways, allowing full construction to restart with a December 2026 completion target.

Years of Delay Finally Over

The underpass is the last missing link in the corridor that otherwise opened most sections, including the main 1.3-km tunnel and five underpasses, in 2022. Those earlier structures were intended to ease heavy traffic between Ring Road, Bhairon Marg, and Mathura Road, and cut congestion near central hotspots such as ITO and India Gate. For daily motorists and public transport users, this final stretch has been a long-awaited solution to persistent traffic issues.

Fixing Technical Roadblocks

Underpass-5, running beneath active railway lines, was stalled for years due to soil settlement, flooding, and structural challenges. In August 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved a redesigned plan addressing these problems, including ground stabilisation, structural reinforcement under railway tracks, and revised construction methods, all within the existing budget.

Railways Clearance Unlocks Progress

Even after MoHUA's approval, construction remained on hold due to pending Railways clearance. With the NOC now in place, work is finally set to resume, clearing the last administrative hurdle that stalled the project for years.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, who led high-level talks with railway authorities, said, "This project had been stuck for years due to pending clearances and lack of coordination. We approached it with a clear intent to resolve issues, not to pass responsibility. I personally met railway authorities multiple times and visited the site to ensure that every concern was addressed. With this NOC, the final hurdle has been cleared. The focus now is on execution, speed, and accountability. This project will be completed by December 2026."

Commuters Can Expect Shorter Travel Time

Once complete, the underpass is expected to ease bottlenecks around Bhairon Marg and ITO, cutting travel time for thousands of daily commuters. It will also improve connectivity for those traveling between East Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad, and smooth traffic during major events at the India Trade Promotion Organisation complex.

Officials said work will now move into an accelerated construction phase with strict monitoring and quality checks. For Delhi commuters long familiar with peak-hour jams at ITO, the renewed push for Pragati Maidan Underpass-5 could bring a relief.