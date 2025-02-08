"They Left Him Free To Go To Jail": Smriti Irani On Arvind Kejriwal Defeat

Smriti Irani, senior BJP leader and former Union minister, said today that Arvind Kejriwal, who "anointed himself as the harbinger of social reforms" is "one of the most corrupt politicians in India" and the people of Delhi have given him a resounding defeat. "They have left him free enough to go to jail now and pay for his crimes," said the former minister, who is currently at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is among the five top leaders of the party who lost the election as the BJP made a triumphant comeback to the national capital after 27 years.

Mr Kejriwal, a three-time Chief Minister, who quit the top post over his alleged involvement in the excise policy case and said he would return to the post only after the "people's court" gave a verdict in his favour, lost to BJP's Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi constituency.

His closest aide Manish Sisodia and senior AAP leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Avadh Ojha also lost the election.

The BJP is currently leading in more than 45 of Delhi 70 seats, AAP is trailing with 20-plus seats.

Ms Irani, who contested the election from Delhi's Chandni Chowk against Kapil Sibal in 2004, attributed the BJP victory to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"One man ensured the rout of the Aam Aadmi Party and that man is Narendra Modi. One of the best things that BJP did was to make Narendra Modi the Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014," she added.

Asked what the victory in Delhi means for the BJP after the victories in Maharashtra and Haryana, she quipped, 'It means the BJP will win in Bihar next".

Asked about the opposition, she said, "I will not be myopic enough to believe that there will be no Opposition. There will be an opposition. That the Opposition is not endowed with political potential, intellect, or does not enjoy the confidence of the people that is something for the Opposition leaders to reflect on," she said.