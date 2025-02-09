Will Delhi's Mustafabad Be Renamed Shiv Puri? What BJP MLA Proposed

Mohan Bisht, the newly elected MLA of Delhi's Mustafabad, the area that bore the brunt of the 2020 riots, has declared that the name of the constituency will be changed to Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar, in view of the majority of the Hindu population there.

Asked what is the problem with Mustafabad, he told NDTV, "What is their problem if the name is changed? On the one hand there are 58 per cent and 42 per cent on the other. Whom should we respect? "

Asked what is the urgency to change the name of a place that is not much-frequented and where autos and cabs do not run, he said, "Autos will run and so will cabs. The bulldozer will run".

AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan questioned what the BJP wanted to achieve by it. Instead of doing such things, the BJP should start working positively and avoid negativity, he told reporters.

"I don't understand why political leaders are so generous towards the name Mustafabad," Mr Bisht told reporters. "Where there is a majority of Hindus, why cant it be Shiv Puri or Shiv Vihar instead of Mustafabad? I will definitely do this," he later told reporters.

Mr Bisht who won from Karawal Nagar in the 2020 election was replaced by Kapil Mishra this time. He was offered the Mustafabad seat when he openly expressed resentment.

The 67-year-old six-time MLA had beaten Aam Aadmi Party's Adeel Ahmad Khan in Mustafabad by 17,578 votes.

The BJP has swept to power in Delhi after 27 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress failed to open account again in the polls held on February 5. The results were announced on Saturday.

