Delhi Airport's Facility For Passengers To Enjoy Virtual Reality Shows

In a bid to make travel enjoyable, the Delhi airport has launched a virtual reality show, which will be open 24x7. Only eight people will be allowed at a time.

New Delhi:

The Delhi airport has launched a facility for passengers to enjoy virtual reality shows. There are audiovisuals on several topics such as urban landscape and the ice age that one can watch in a semicircular structure or dome, DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) said on Monday.

"Located near the boarding gate number 41 of Terminal 3, this mini planetarium, with a semicircular structure, boasts of a curved screen that gives a life-size cinematic platform to provide real, end-to-end travel experience for passengers," the DIAL said. The dome has been designed and conceptualised in a way that passengers of all ages can enjoy the virtual reality shows for a time period ranging from seven to 15 minutes, it added.

The "virtual reality dome" will be open 24x7 and only eight people are being allowed at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GMR group-led DIAL informed.

"One can choose from a range of virtual reality content such as roller-coaster, urban landscape, ice age etc, that displays a scenic view in a curated form of storytelling," DIAL said.

The digital platform has been developed by a Hyderabad-based concessionaire that integrates 360-degree virtual reality content for the global travel and tourism industry, the DIAL release said. About 80 people on an average are witnessing the virtual travel experience every day.

