Denied Wheelchair By Air India, 82-Year-Old Woman Falls, Lands In Hospital

An 82-year-old woman is in an ICU, under observation for potential brain bleeds, following a fall at the Delhi airport after she was allegedly denied a wheelchair which was pre-booked with Air India. After waiting for an hour for the wheelchair, the woman - the widow of a decorated Lieutenant General - had to walk a considerable distance at the airport with the help of a family member and fell near a counter of the airline when her legs gave way.

The woman's granddaughter alleged that she was not provided first aid and, after a wheelchair finally arrived, boarded on the aircraft with a bleeding lip and injuries to her head and nose. The granddaughter said her grandmother has been in the ICU for two days and the left side of her body is losing strength.

Responding to the granddaughter's post, Air India said it was "concerned to note" the incident and wished the woman a speedy recovery. The airline emphasised that it was "actively working on the concern" and would share details at the earliest.

In a post on X, which was last edited at 2 am on Friday, the granddaughter, Parul Kanwar, wrote that they had booked an Air India flight (AI2600) from Delhi to Bengaluru for Tuesday. Among the travellers was her 82-year-old grandmother, whose name, according to a ticket shared by Ms Kanwar, is Raj Pasricha. The ticket also mentions a special request for a "wheelchair to aircraft door" and states that it is confirmed.

"I post this because I have no choice, and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing," a clearly exasperated Ms Kanwar wrote.

'No One Helped'

Ms Kanwar recalled that when they reached Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Ms Pasricha was not allotted a wheelchair. The family, she said, tried for an hour and requested Air India's staff, the airport help desk as well as staff members from another airline, but no wheelchair could be arranged.

"With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi, on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help. We requested someone to help get first aid - no help," Ms Kanwar wrote.

"Expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the MI (medical inspection) room and get medical aid. Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches (sic)," she added.

'Long Road Of Pain'

Ms Kanwar said she was typing the post from an ICU, where her grandmother has been under observation for two days for potential brain bleeds.

"My mother and father watch as doctors pump her with medication, and her left side loses strength. From where we stand, it's a long road ahead of pain and recovery which she did not deserve," she wrote.

The family, Ms Kanwar added, has lodged complaints with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and Air India and is awaiting action.

Air India Response

Responding to Ms Kanwar's post Air India's handle wrote, "Dear Ms. Kanwar, we are concerned to note this and wish Ms. Pasricha a speedy recovery. We'd like to connect with you over a call in this regard and request you share your contact number and a convenient time via DM (direct message).

When Ms Kanwar shot back saying she did not want the airline to call her without "due diligence and investigation", the airline wrote, "Dear Ms. Kanwar, we sincerely wish your grandmother a speedy recovery. We are actively working on the concern and assure you that we will share the complete details at the earliest."