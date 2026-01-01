Delegation From Communist Party Of China Visits BJP Headquarters In Delhi

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by its iternational dpartment's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC)", BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the CPC delegation, he added.

