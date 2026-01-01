Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Delegation From Communist Party Of China Visits BJP Headquarters In Delhi

"A delegation from the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, IDCPC, visited the BJP head office today," Chauthaiwale said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delegation From Communist Party Of China Visits BJP Headquarters In Delhi
The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the CPC delegation, he added.
New Delhi:

A delegation from the Communist Party of China, led by its iternational dpartment's vice minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, a BJP delegation headed by party general secretary Arun Singh discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the Communist Party of China (CPC)", BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a post on X.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, also joined the CPC delegation, he added.

"A delegation from the Communist Party of China, under the leadership of Sun Haiyan, Vice Minister, IDCPC, visited the BJP head office today," Chauthaiwale said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Communist Party Of China, BJP, India China
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com