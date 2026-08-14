Defence Ministry Signs Rs 1,577-Crore Loiter Munition Deal For Army

The Ministry of Defence on Friday announced that it has signed contracts worth approximately Rs 1,577 crore with Tata Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Private Limited for the procurement of Loiter Munition Systems, along with associated munitions and accessories, for the Indian Army.

The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities of the Army's artillery regiments and strengthening overall operational readiness.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with TATA Advanced Systems Limited and NIBE Private Limited for the procurement of Loiter Munition Systems, along with munitions & other accessories, at an approximate cost of Rs 1,577 crore for the Indian Army," it said.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Loiter Munition System is a critical battlefield asset designed to improve precision strike capabilities.

The system can locate, track and engage targets with greater accuracy, providing a significant boost to the effectiveness of artillery operations.

"The Loiter Munition System is a critical equipment developed to enhance the capability of the Artillery Regiments, thereby strengthening the overall operational effectiveness of the Indian Army," the ministry stated.

The procurement is being carried out under the Buy (Indian) category through the Fast Track Procedure, reflecting the government's focus on strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing and accelerating the induction of advanced military equipment.

The ministry said the contracts would help expand the manufacturing capabilities of the domestic defence industry while supporting the government's push for self-reliance in defence production.

"Being procured under the Buy (Indian) category through Fast Track Procedure, the acquisition will bolster the manufacturing capabilities of the Indian industry," the ministry noted.

The acquisition is also expected to provide a further boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative by encouraging the development and production of advanced defence technologies within the country.

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