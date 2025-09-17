"Deeply Appreciate Italy's Friendship": PM Thanks Giorgia Meloni For Birthday Wish

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her birthday wishes, saying he "deeply" appreciates Italy's friendship and is looking forward to "strengthening it further". PM Modi turned 75 today. Messages wishing him well from world leaders, one of them from US President Donald Trump, has been flooding social media.

"Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations," read a rough translation of Ms Meloni's message in Italian.

"Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy's friendship and look forward to strengthening it further," the Prime Minister's response read.

"Thank you Prime Minister Meloni for your warm wishes. Deeply appreciate Italy's friendship and look forward to strengthening it further," the Prime Minister's response read.

A number of other world leaders have also extended their greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vlamidimir Putin had both dialled Delhi.

Those extending wishes on social media included Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and others.

Earlier this evening, PM Modi, in a series of posts on X, had expressed his gratitude to the people.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same," his post read.

To the wishes from his supporters on social media, he wrote: "I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being."

In another post, he said, "The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India. I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion."

In another post, he said, "People across India have been doing various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days. This inherent goodness in our people sustains our society and gives us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity. I compliment everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours".

There have been multiple programmes and government schemes built around the birthday celebrations -- including blood donation camps and medical check-ups camps.

Multiple welfare schemes have also been launched, including 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' -- the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Over 1 lakh health camps have been organised across government facilities from September 17 to October 2.