Deadline To Block Illegal AI Content Cut From 36 To 3 Hours

The government has made it mandatory for social media platforms to place clear and prominent labels on AI-generated content. All such synthetic content must include identifiers, it said. A new government order said if a social media platform becomes aware of illegal or misleading AI content, it will be mandatory to remove or block access to it within three hours. Previously, this time limit was 36 hours.

Once an AI label or associated metadata is applied, social media platforms cannot allow it to be removed or suppressed, the order said.

The government has also directed that social media platforms deploy automated tools to prevent illegal, sexually exploitative, misleading, or fraudulent AI content. The platforms must also warn users about the penalties for violating these rules at least once every three months.

