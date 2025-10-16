Dead Pigeons In Well: Contaminated Water Makes 60 Sick In Madhya Pradesh

Several people fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a well in Chhindwara's Rajola village, Madhya Pradesh, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhruve, said.

While speaking with the ANI on Thursday, SDM Chhindwara, Hemkaran Dhurve, said, "We had conducted a check-up of 150 families yesterday. 60 people from 150 families were found suffering from vomiting and diarrhea. We took water samples from the well and found them to be contaminated. Four pigeons were found dead in the well. Immediately we closed the well and today we will change the water of the well with fresh water."

He also said, "Today, 120 patients have been administered medicine and our medical camp will be set up here for the next 2 to 3 days. No patient is in serious condition and we have made temporary hospital to Gram Panchayat. Action will be taken for negligence by the Gram Panchayat, Pump operators and Secretary."

Earlier, a tragic incident happened in Madhya Pradesh, where the deaths of 20 children and three from Rajasthan have been reported as linked to Coldrif syrup.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla informed that 20 children have died in the state after consuming the Coldrif cough syrup while five are undergoing treatment. Of these 20 children, 17 are from Chhindwara district, two from Betul district, and one is from Pandhurna district.

Meanwhile, The Union Government has decided to strengthen the drug monitoring system in the country after the recent tragic incident of child deaths due to cough syrup reported in Madhya Pradesh.

A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics. WHO has also issued a health advisory warning against the use and distribution of three cough syrups. These syrups are Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife.

