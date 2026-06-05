Days After Wife's Murder In Front Of Daughter, Man Found Dead In Tamil Nadu

Suresh, the prime accused in the murder of his wife Haseena in Kerala's Mannanthala, was found dead on a railway track in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, bringing an end to a search operation launched after the killing.

Police suspect the 46-year-old died by suicide after jumping in front of a train near Chidambaram.

He had been on the run since allegedly slitting the throat of his wife, Haseena, 36, at their rented house in Thiruvananthapuram early Wednesday morning. The attack reportedly took place in front of their daughter.

Police had launched an extensive search operation, tracking CCTV footage and tracing his movements after the crime.

According to relatives, Suresh called his daughter after the murder and told her that he planned to end his life as well. Investigators believe he abandoned his mobile phone at Killipalam, left his car at Balaramapuram and then travelled by train to Tamil Nadu.

Haseena and Suresh had reportedly been facing marital problems for some time. Haseena had been away from home for about a week and returned on Tuesday, telling family members she had been staying at a friend's house.

Her return allegedly led to another argument between the couple. Police had summoned both of them to the station on Tuesday and counselled them before sending them home.

Investigators said the dispute continued after they returned and escalated into violence around 5.45 am on Wednesday.

Their eldest daughter, Amritha Suresh, who witnessed the attack, alerted Mannanthala Police. Investigators said Suresh washed the murder weapon in the bathroom before fleeing the house in his car.

The couple, their four children and a female relative had moved into the rented house at Mathathunada in Nalanchira around five months ago. Police are continuing further proceedings in both the murder and death cases.