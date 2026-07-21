Employee Asked For Salary Cut After Bad Month. Boss Sent Her On A Paid Getaway Instead

In a time when stories of toxic workplaces and poor management often dominate headlines, a Mumbai-based startup founder is being praised for taking a different approach. Dhruv Mukherjee, founder of Blue Lobster Media, shared on LinkedIn that one of his employees had a particularly difficult month and even asked him to reduce her salary because of her poor performance. Instead of accepting the request, he decided to help her recover rather than punish her.

Mukherjee explained that Aarya, the company's Content Operations Lead, had been struggling for weeks. Content approvals were getting delayed, tasks that once took an hour were stretching to four, and the quality of work had noticeably declined.

Initially, Aarya promised to improve, but the problems continued. Mukherjee said he began wondering whether the role had become too demanding and even suggested that it might not be the right fit for her.

The conversation took a different turn when Aarya, disappointed in herself, asked for another chance and offered to take a pay cut as a consequence. A deeper discussion revealed that she had been dealing with personal challenges that were affecting her focus despite putting in her best effort.

Mukherjee noted that Aarya had grown rapidly during her two-and-a-half years at the company, progressing from a content writer to editorial responsibilities before leading content operations. Believing the issue wasn't a lack of commitment, he decided to invest in her instead of penalising her.

Rather than deducting her salary, the company paid for a three-day Airbnb stay, giving her two uninterrupted days to work in a fresh environment and one day to rest. Mukherjee also arranged a desk at a co-working space near her home so she could work without distractions.

See the post here:

While he admitted the decision increased the company's expenses, he said it proved worthwhile. According to him, Aarya now enjoys coming to work again and takes pride in what she does, and her renewed motivation is reflected in her performance.

Ending his post, Mukherjee wrote that employers often forget employees are "people first, professionals second", adding that "a little empathy goes a long way" in building stronger careers and teams.

The post quickly resonated on LinkedIn, with many users calling it a powerful example of compassionate leadership. Several said employees never forget leaders who support them during difficult times, while others pointed out that empathy and accountability can coexist rather than being treated as opposites.

One user wrote, "love this Dhruv Mukherjee you created psychological safety that rarely shows up on a balance sheet, but it quietly changes how people perform. When someone feels safe enough to admit they're struggling, the real problem becomes much easier to solve."

Another commented, "Great call, Dhruv. Leading with empathy like this is what builds real loyalty and long-term performance. People remember how you showed up for them when things were hard." A third said, "Empathy isn't lowering standards, it's removing barriers so people can meet them. Great cultures are built by knowing when someone needs coaching instead of consequences. The key is pairing compassion with accountability, exactly as you did."