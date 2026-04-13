Mumbai Entrepreneur Says Honesty About Firing Helped Candidate Get Job

A founder based in Mumbai has drawn attention after sharing how a candidate's honesty about being fired from his previous job nearly cost him a role but eventually became the reason he was hired. The incident highlights the importance of self-awareness and transparency during the hiring process.

Apurva Jain, founder of Wizarding Media, an AI-based digital marketing company, shared an interview experience. He described a candidate who, within the first few minutes of the conversation, unhesitatingly admitted that he had been laid off from his previous job. Without any roundabout or formal language, he directly explained what happened, what mistakes he made, and what changes he had made to his work.

Jain said he initially considered ending the interview early, but the candidate's clarity prompted him to pause and listen. He noticed that the candidate didn't blame his manager or the company or team environment for his mistake.

Instead, he took full responsibility and explained how the experience had changed his thinking. According to Jain, this was one of the most self-aware answers he had heard during an interview.

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Instead of immediately rejecting the candidate, Jain decided to give him a trial project. According to him, the candidate's work was extremely impressive, standing out for its clarity and depth. The project was so good that other team members were curious to know who had created it. Jain later explained that the candidate had been with the company for over a year and was one of the most clear-thinking members of the team.

Sharing this experience, Jain said that the candidate's complete transparency about his failures, which could have been a hindrance, proved to be his greatest strength. He said that everyone fails at times, but the key is to understand their mistakes and move on from them.

He further stated that a candidate who doesn't openly talk about their failures reveals very little information. On the other hand, someone who takes responsibility for their mistakes and can clearly communicate the lessons learned from them demonstrates their true potential and growth.