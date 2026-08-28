Day Before Bengaluru "Peptide Party", Food Regulator Cancels Event

A much-discussed "Peptide Party" scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on August 29 has been cancelled following an enquiry by the Food Safety and Drugs Administration.

The event, planned in Koramangala in Bengaluru, had triggered an online debate over the nature of the gathering and the promotion and use of peptides, with questions being raised about their safety, regulation and possible use outside approved medical settings.

A peptide party, sometimes called a peptide rave, is an invite-only social gathering built around biohacking and wellness culture. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that can act as signalling molecules in the body. Such gatherings typically attract biohackers, fitness enthusiasts and wellness personalities.

Health authorities reportedly attempted to obtain more information about the event scheduled in Bengaluru. Officials sought details and attempted to register for the programme, but apparently did not receive an invitation.

The department subsequently reached out to the organisers, M/s Upsurge Labs LLP, seeking information and documents relating to the proposed event.

In a public advisory issued by the Commissioner of the Food Safety and Drugs Administration, the department confirmed that the event scheduled for August 29 in Koramangala stands cancelled.

The event has been cancelled following the department's enquiry.

The organisers have also requested time to submit documents concerning the event. The FDA said suitable time has been granted for the submission of the documents.

The development comes amid increasing public interest and concern surrounding peptides, particularly compounds promoted online for purposes ranging from fitness and anti-ageing to weight loss and performance enhancement.