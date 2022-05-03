Danish PM Shows Painting Gifted By PM Modi That Hangs At Her Home

The Danish PM showed PM Modi the Pattachitra painting gifted by him during her last India.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen gave a tour of her residence, Marienborg, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his first visit to Denmark. She showed PM Modi the Pattachitra painting gifted by him during her last India visit that hangs in her home.

"India's soft power and Odisha's treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM HE Frederiksen's residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment!" Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

India's soft power and Odisha's treasure in the form of Pattachitra painting adorns the Denmark PM HE Frederiksen's residence. She gave a tour of her residence to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and showed the painting gifted by PM Modi during her last India visit. Proud moment! pic.twitter.com/bQjzwWWalM — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 3, 2022

The Prime Minister held one-to-one conversations and delegation-level talks with the Danish Prime Minister to boost the India-Denmark friendship. After the conclusion of talks, the two sides also signed seven agreements.

PM Modi's Denmark visit began after concluding his visit to Berlin today.

During his one-day Germany visit, PM Modi met with German chancellor Olaf Scholz. This was their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021.

The one-on-one meeting between the two leaders was followed by the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the plenary session of which was co-chaired by PM Modi and German chancellor Scholz.

Addressing a press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the discussions were focused on economy, ecology, trade, investment linkages, and green partnership between India and Germany.

In a joint statement, Germany made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)