Watch: PM's Conversations In Copenhagen, Danish PM's 'Special Gesture'

PM Modi was welcomed by Ms Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the two leaders held talks in a discussion expected to range from issues of mutual interest to boosting the bilateral relationship.

PM Modi, who arrived in Copenhagen from Germany, was received by the Danish Prime Minister at the airport in what Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described as a "special gesture".

PM Modi was welcomed by Ms Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks.

A special start to a special visit.



PM @narendramodi was welcomed by PM Frederiksen at Copenhagen. @Statsminpic.twitter.com/iRnJt6J8k3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsminpic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

Conversations in Copenhagen aimed at boosting ???????? ???????? friendship.



PM Frederiksen welcomed PM @narendramodi at Marienborg. @Statsminpic.twitter.com/stQYhmtoEk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2022

Hello, Copenhagen!



An extensive day of engagements awaits the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/vfPjjYyt2d — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

‘Walking the talk'



PM @narendramodi and @Statsmin PM Mette Frederiksen at Marienborg.



The bonhomie between the two leaders mirrors the close ties between India and Denmark. pic.twitter.com/bdADrUpUUl — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

PM @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen of Denmark receives PM @narendramodi at the Copenhagen airport.



Heartwarming to see this special gesture from our Green Partner.



Both leaders will now travel to Marienborg, the official residence of the PM of Denmark. pic.twitter.com/0S4j56N9lp — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 3, 2022

It is PM Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Prime Minister had said in his departure statement that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique 'Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021."

PM Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II. He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Over 200 Danish companies in India are actively engaged in taking forward 'Make in India, Jal Jeevan Mission, Digital India and other key national missions.

More than 60 Indian companies in Denmark, mainly in the IT sector, are further cementing bilateral business-to-business ties.

Denmark is home to an Indian community of 16,000 people.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi had said.

The summit will focus on economic engagement, green partnership and mobility and cooperation in the Arctic region.

"On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet the leaders of the other four Nordic countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them," PM Modi had said.

"Nordic countries are important partners for India in sustainability, renewable energy, digitisation and innovation. The visit will help in expanding our multifaceted cooperation with the Nordic region," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)