Dalits In Gujarat Village Take Body To Police Station Over 'Land Dispute'

Police said the incident was not related to discrimination. (Representational)

Dalits of a village in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Friday carried a body to the local police station in protest after two persons allegedly stopped the funeral procession, an official said.

However, police said that the incident, which took place in Vav village in Kheralu taluka in Gujarat's Mehsana, was not about Dalit discrimination and it was linked to land ownership.

"The body of Khodidas Rawat, a Dalit, was being taken to the crematorium in the morning today when the funeral procession was stopped by two persons identified as Lala Chaudhary and Petha Chaudhary," said sub inspector T B Vala of Satlasana police station.

"These two persons were claiming that the road leading to the crematorium was situated on land owned by them. Thus, Dalits came to Satlasana police station with the dead body," Vala said.

Once the news of the incident spread, local Dalit leaders as well as government officials rushed to the police station.

"After deliberations, the two persons agreed to let the procession pass. Police cleared the road and later the last rites of Rawat was held without any problem," Mr Vala said.

"The two were not against Dalits taking out the funeral procession. They were only claiming their right on that land. It is a matter of investigation whether they actually own that land or are just claiming it," the official said.