Dalit Woman, 45, Set Ablaze Over Rs 20,000 Loan In Uttar Pradesh, 2 Arrested

A Dalit woman was injured after she was allegedly set ablaze by some people over a loan they had given to her in Jajauli village in Ballia, following which two men were arrested, the police said today.The incident took place yesterday when Reshma Devi (45) was sleeping in her house. Some people doused her in kerosene and set her on fire, SP Anil Kumar Singh said.The woman was rushed to a hospital in an injured state, where her condition was stated to be stable, the officer said, adding on the basis of her statement to the magistrate, an FIR has been lodged against Sonu and Siddhu Singh and both of them were arrested.According to the complaint, the woman had taken Rs 20,000 loan from the accused and even after repayment, they were demanding the interest from her, the police said, adding a probe into the matter is on.