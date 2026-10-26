Daily Commuters To Suffer As Delhi Set To Ban Non-BS-VI Outside Vehicles

The daily drive into Delhi from Noida, Gurugram or Ghaziabad could become difficult for motorists with older petrol and diesel vehicles from November 1, when the capital begins barring entry to vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards.

The restriction will remain in place until January 31, 2027, as part of Delhi's winter pollution-control plan.

More than 10 lakh vehicles in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad fall below BS-VI standards, according to transport department estimates.

In Gurugram and Faridabad, nearly two lakh vehicles do not meet BS-VI norms. About 70 per cent are BS-III and BS-IV vehicles. The two Haryana districts also have around 50,000 commercial vehicles below the standard, the estimates show.

The numbers are higher across the border in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida and Greater Noida together have more than four lakh vehicles below BS-VI norms. BS-IV vehicles account for over half, predominantly petrol cars. Ghaziabad has around four lakh such vehicles, a senior official said.

The rule could particularly affect those who cross into Delhi for work or business, though not every vehicle counted will be covered by the ban.

CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, as are ambulances, fire tenders and specified essential-service vehicles. BS-VI-compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi can still enter.

The restriction does not apply to Delhi-registered vehicles under this particular provision, although other pollution and vehicle-age rules continue to operate.

At Delhi's borders, officials are preparing to identify and stop non-compliant vehicles before they enter the capital.

AI-powered Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at border checkpoints and strategic lanes will scan registration plates to help flag vehicles for checks.

Authorities are also strengthening entry points for physical enforcement, particularly on routes from Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.