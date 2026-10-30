Can Your Car Enter Delhi From November 1? Check Full Allowed And Banned List

Motorists commuting to Delhi from Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad could face tighter travel restrictions from November 1, as the capital bans the entry of non-Delhi-registered vehicles that do not meet BS6 emission norms. Introduced as part of Delhi's winter pollution-control measures, the restrictions will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

Here's a look at which vehicles can enter the capital, which are banned, the exemptions available and other key rules commuters need to know.

Key Rules Under Delhi's Non-BS6 Vehicle Ban

According to a notification issued by the Environment Department, Delhi Government, on June 23, 2026, the entry and operation of non-BS6 vehicles in Delhi will be prohibited from November 1, 2026.

Allowed vehicles:

BS6-compliant vehicles, as well as CNG and electric vehicles, will be allowed to enter and operate in Delhi, subject to prescribed rules and exemptions. Vehicles specifically exempted under the notification will also be permitted.

BS6-compliant vehicles

CNG vehicles

Electric vehicles

Exempted vehicles notified by the government

Vehicles Not Allowed

Vehicles that do not meet BS6 emission standards will not be permitted to enter Delhi. The restrictions also apply to buses from other states that are below BS-VI standards.

PUCC Mandatory

Even BS6-compliant vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

Rules for Interstate Buses

Diesel buses arriving from other states that do not meet BS6 emission standards will continue to be barred from entering Delhi.

Diversion of Through-Traffic Trucks

Trucks and other goods vehicles whose destination is not Delhi must use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), the Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) or other designated alternative routes instead of entering the city.

Restrictions on Tractors and Jugaad Vehicles

Tractors and locally assembled "jugaad" vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi where the notification applies.

Why the Ban Is Being Implemented

The measure is part of Delhi's winter air-pollution control plan and aims to reduce vehicle emissions during the months when air quality typically deteriorates across the National Capital Region (NCR).