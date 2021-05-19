Cyclone Tauktae To Weaken Gradually In Next Few Hours: Weather Office

The landfall process of the eye of cyclone Tauktae ended around Monday midnight. (File)

Cyclone Tauktae will move North-Northeastwards and weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday.

While the Indian Navy continues to carry out its rescue operations near the Western coastline, the meteorological department in a tweet informed, "Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours."

Deep Depression (Remnants of Tauktae) over Gujarat region lay centered at 2330 hours IST of the 18th May, 2021 is about 110 km north-northeast of Ahmedabad. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Depression during next 06 hours. pic.twitter.com/SPZHYPdqnt — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi are like to witness rainfall in the coming few hours.

"Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

Areas near Uttar Pradesh include, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla, Etah, Kasganj, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Jajau, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Rainfall is likely to take place in Kharkhoda, Hissar, Meham, Rohtak, Siwani, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Aurangabad, Palwal (Haryana) Meerut, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Chandausi as well.

"19-05-2021; 0020 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana", tweeted IMD.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a conversation with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to discuss the impact of Cyclone Tauktae as the cyclonic storm made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Prime Minister''s Office.

As the cyclone Tauktae causes severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people.

Fishermen are also advised by the concerned authorities to not venture out in the sea in wake of the cyclone.