3 Arrested In Connection With Sunken Barge Tragedy That Killed 70

Barge P305 drowned during Cyclone Tauktae in May which claimed over 70 lives (File)

A total of three people of Pappaa Management were arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the Barge P305 drowning incident during Cyclone Tauktae in May which had claimed over 70 lives, said police on Saturday.

Mumbai Police further said that out of three people, two are technical staff of Pappaa Management Company and another is the Managing Director (MD).

At least 188, including two from the anchor boat Varaprada, were rescued from the barge P305.

Earlier on June 25, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the owner of the tug Varaprada that sank during cyclone Tauktae.