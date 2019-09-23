'Cyclone Hikaa To Cause Strong Winds Along Gujarat Coast': Weather Office

Hikaa is unlikely to come towards Gujarat: Weather department (Representational Image)

A deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm "Hikaa" that will cause strong winds along the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

"Though Hikaa is unlikely to come towards Gujarat, it will cause strong winds along the state coast," the IMD said in a bulletin.

The deep depression that formed over northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea this morning intensified into the cyclonic storm "Hikaa" after moving nearly westwards.

At 11.30 am on Monday, it was lying about 490 km west-southwest of Veraval in Gujarat, 520 km south-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, and 710 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, the IMD said.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a deep depression.#CycloneHikaa



"It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross the Oman coast between latitude 19N and 20N during early hours of Wednesday as a deep depression. It is likely to intensify further during next 24 hours and weaken gradually thereafter," it said.

The cyclone will cause strong winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph along and off the Gujarat coast during next 12 hours which will decrease thereafter, it said.

The Cyclonic Storm '#HIKAA' over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 06 hours & lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd September 2019 over the same region near latitude 20.4°N & long 65.7°E;



As the sea will remain "rough to very rough," the fishermen are advised not to venture into the waters till Wednesday, it added.

