Cross-Border Drug Cartel Busted In J&K, Heroin Worth Crores Seized

A cross-border heroin cartel in Jammu and Kashmir has been busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its crackdown on the Pakistan-backed narco-terror network.

The anti-drug agency has seized 5.16 kg of high-grade heroin worth crores and arrested its mastermind and two traffickers.

Acting on a precise intelligence input, NCB officials intercepted a vehicle at Panjirthi in Jammu on August 22 and recovered the heroin from two Baramulla residents.

During interrogation, they revealed details about the kingpin of the syndicate who had supplied the consignment.

Launching a swift follow-up operation, NCB teams mounted intensive surveillance and tracked down the mastermind hiding in Leh. He was arrested on Monday, within 48 hours of the seizure.

Officials said the operation reflects the NCB's strategy of targeting the entire drug syndicate rather than just seizing contraband and arresting carriers.

The investigation is now focused on identifying cross-border suppliers, financial trails, transporters, local associates, and the forward distribution network of the cartel.

The seizure comes close on the heels of two other heroin recoveries effected by NCB Jammu earlier this month - 438 grams on August 12 and 603 grams on August 13 - underscoring intensified anti-narcotics operations in the region.

Further investigation to unravel backward and forward linkages of the cartel is underway.