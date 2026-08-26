Manager In China Forces Employee To Do 200 Squats Over Missed Targets, She Develops Muscle Breakdown

A young woman in China was diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening condition after she was allegedly forced to complete 200 squats as punishment for failing to meet her workplace targets. The woman, identified by her surname Yang, had recently moved to Hangzhou in Zhejiang province for her first job. She joined a loan assistance company in June as a financial consultant, although her work primarily involved tele-sales.

According to the South China Morning Post, Yang's team manager, identified as Zhang, had set daily targets for employees that included making 200 calls, inviting at least one prospective client and securing one customer who expressed an intention to work with the company.

On July 28, Yang failed to meet her targets. She was allegedly told that she could either perform 100 squats for each missed task or pay 50 yuan (around Rs 709) per task as a penalty. Unable to afford the payment, Yang chose the physical punishment. She ultimately performed 200 squats, saying she had no money to pay the fine.

She recorded videos of herself completing the squats in batches at different locations around the office building and sent them as proof to her supervisor. But after finishing the final set, she struggled to stand and was seen staggering as she walked. She also developed severe pain in both legs.

Despite her symptoms, Yang did not immediately seek medical treatment, reportedly because of her financial situation. Five days later, she went to hospital after noticing that her urine had turned dark.

Doctors diagnosed her with rhabdomyolysis, a serious condition in which damaged muscles rapidly break down and release their contents into the bloodstream. In severe cases, the resulting complications can damage the kidneys and cause potentially fatal kidney failure.

Yang's creatine kinase level was reportedly above 16,000 U/L, far exceeding the level generally associated with rhabdomyolysis. Fortunately, she did not develop kidney failure. Doctors advised her to rest and avoid strenuous physical activity. She said her treatment cost about 1,400 yuan (around Rs 20,000). Unable to continue working because of her condition, Yang resigned from the company on July 30.

Yang later accused the company of deliberately pushing her out by imposing unreasonable targets. She contacted Zhang and sought reimbursement for her medical and transportation expenses, along with 15,000 yuan (around Rs 2.12 lakh) in compensation for her injury and living expenses while she recovered.

Zhang rejected the demand and reportedly told her to pursue legal action if she believed she had a case.

Yang subsequently approached a local television programme that helps resolve disputes. During the programme, Zhang reportedly acknowledged that his actions had violated labour regulations but disputed Yang's compensation claim and maintained that the matter was not the company's responsibility. Yang has since filed a complaint with the local labour inspection authority. Officials told her that they would investigate the allegations.

Chinese labour regulations prohibit employers from insulting or physically punishing employees. Those responsible for such conduct can face administrative penalties, including detention of up to 15 days in certain circumstances. The case has also sparked discussion online about workplace bullying, unrealistic sales targets and the use of physical punishment in Chinese workplaces.