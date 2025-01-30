'Take As Much As You Can Count': Company Offers Rs 70 Crore Bonus To Employees

A Chinese crane company has reportedly offered its employees a whopping $11 million, approximately Rs 70 crore, in year-end bonuses, with just one condition: you take home as much as you can count.

At Henan Mining Crane Co. Ltd, the cash was put on the table and the employees had 15 minutes to maximise their year-end bonus.

Shared first on Chinese social media sites like Douyin and Weibo, the video later made its way to social media platforms. The viral clip featured stacks of money spread across a massive table; the employees were seen grabbing as much money as possible. One employee reportedly collected 100,000 yuan, approximately Rs 12.07 lakh in the allotted time.

The side note on the video read, "Henan company is giving out millions for its year-end bonus. Employees can bring home as much cash as they can count."

At #Henan Mine Crane Group's annual meeting, the boss handed out cash to employees and had them count the money! 💵👏 pic.twitter.com/EsbI399QYk — China Perspective (@China_Fact) January 26, 2025

People on social media were shocked and amused; some were even critical of the concept. While some applauded the company's generosity, others questioned the approach.

One user said, "This is really inspiring and grand.

Another added, "This is the kind of paperwork I want, but the company had other plans."

Someone commented, "You can just credit into the worker's accounts instead of this circus act. Kind of insulting."

"What in the squid game is this," read a comment.

This wasn't the first time Henan Mining Crane Co. made headlines for its generous bonuses. In 2023, the company distributed a significant amount of cash to its employees during its annual dinner, reinforcing its reputation for rewarding workers in a grand fashion.