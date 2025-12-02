"Cried Too Much While Living": UP Constable Uploads Video, Dies By Suicide

A 30-year-old constable posted with UP-112 was found hanging in his rented accommodation in Kanpur on Tuesday, an official said.

The constable, identified as Maan Mahendra, a constable, lived with his wife Kavita (26) and their two children, Tejas (5) and Deepanshu (3), in a four-storey residential building in the Shyamajipuram area of Kalyanpur.

Deputy CP (West) Dinesh Tripathi said that Mahendra had been alone since November 26, when his wife left for her parental home in Mathura with their children.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, and the reason behind the extreme step remains unclear, the DCP added.

The incident came to light when police sub-inspector, Itendra Kumar, posted with Kalyanpur police station, who lived on the second floor of the same building, went to Mahendra's room to get his helmet, which the constable had kept with him.

After receiving no response from repeated knocking, Kumar looked through the window and allegedly saw Mahendra hanging from the ceiling. The police were alerted immediately, and they broke down the door to bring the body down.

Family members told police that they had not spoken to Mahendra since November 27. His wife said she had no idea about his distress during their last conversation.

A disturbing twist emerged when the officials were informed that the constable had posted a video on social media around 13 hours before his death, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

In the purported video, Mahendra said, "Ruthba toh marne ke baad bhi rahega'¦ log paidal chalenge, hum kandhon par. Dekhna, jab main marunga na, toh hanste hue marunga. Kyunki jeete ji main roya bahut hoon. (My stature will remain even after I die...people will walk on foot, but I will be carried on shoulders...Just watch, when I die, I will die smiling, because I have cried far too much while living.)" The video suggests deep emotional turmoil, though officials have not yet confirmed any specific motive.

Mahendra, a native of Madhaira village in Govardhan (Mathura), joined the UP Police in July 2018. He was deployed with the PRV attached to the Kidwai Nagar police station after being moved from Rawatpur station in June 2021.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kalyanpur Ranjit Kumar said an investigation has been launched into the matter. "The cause of suicide is not yet established. Several debit and credit cards were found in his pocket. Family members have hinted at mounting debts, but all angles are being examined," he added.

The body of the constable has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)