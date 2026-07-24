CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav Arrested Over Patna NEET Protest Violence

Two days after violent protests erupted in Bihar's Patna over the NEET paper leak issue, CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Sandeep Saurav was arrested on Friday for allegedly inciting violence in the state capital.

Saurav had participated in the protests carried out by the AISA on Wednesday, which turned violent, leading to alleged assault of BJP leaders and damage to their vehicles.

"He has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

The CPI(ML) Liberation MLA's involvement in the protests had also elicited a sharp reaction from NDA legislators in the Bihar assembly, who accused him of inciting violence during the agitation.

A day after the Patna protests, agitators in Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Katihar, Begusarai and several other districts on Thursday allegedly hurled stones at police personnel, breached barricades and "vandalised" government properties during the demonstrations over the paper leak and the demand for resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

More than 114 protesters were apprehended across several districts on Thursday, and at least 32 arrests were made on Friday, officials said.

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