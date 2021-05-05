Vaccination For 18-44 Age Group To Begin In Madhya Pradesh Today

Vaccinations will be on the basis of pre-registrations, an officer said (File)

Vaccinations against COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group will begin in Madhya Pradesh from Wednesday in a phased manner as per the availability of doses, a senior official said.

State IEC Bureau deputy director, Archana Mundir, said vaccinations will be on the basis of pre-registrations, and will take place between 9 am and 5 pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had informed that 5.29 crore doses will be needed to cover those in the 18-44 segment, for which orders had been placed for 4.25 crore Covishield and 52.25 lakh Covaxin doses.