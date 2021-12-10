Covid Continuously Evolving, May Have Impact On Transmission: Centre

The health ministry continues to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the country

A declining trend in COVID-19 cases and deaths has been noted in the last few months, but as the virus is continuously evolving, the same may have an impact on transmission and surge in cases cannot be ruled out, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said the observation on the trend was based on data reported by states and union territories (UTs).

States and UTs have accordingly been urged repeatedly through formal communications as well as during regular video conferences to continue to focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, she said in a written reply.

Given the emergence of mutated variants with variable impact on transmissibility, virulence and effectiveness of vaccines, likelihood of resurgence of the COVID-19 trajectory in the country is being examined by various expert committees under the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Directorate General of Health Services and other relevant ministries and departments, Ms Pawar said.

The health ministry continues to keep a close watch on the COVID-19 situation in the country and globally, she added.

"At present, a declining trend in COVID-19 cases is noted in the country since last few months. However, as the causative virus is continuously evolving, the same may have an impact on COVID-19 transmission and surge in cases cannot be ruled out," the minister said.

The government is supporting states in their endeavour to manage COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Requisite support is provided to states and UTs to enhance preparedness and response capacities against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies, Ms Pawar said.

Various initiatives have been undertaken by the government to provide technical guidance and further strengthen health infrastructure, availability of essential logistics, including drugs and medical oxygen supply to manage COVID-19, she said.

Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of post-Covid sequelae was issued by the ministry on October 21, after expert consultations, to guide doctors on post-COVID-19 complications and their management, Ms Pawar said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)