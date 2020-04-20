UP To Put Students Who Returned From Kota In Home Quarantine

The decision to keep complete lockdown in districts with 10 or more cases was also reviewed in the meeting.

UP To Put Students Who Returned From Kota In Home Quarantine

Yogi Adityanath has ordered for all 10,500 plus children to be sent to home quarantine (File)

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to keep all children, who were brought by buses from Kota in Rajasthan, in quarantine.

Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, said at a press conference that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for all 10,500 plus children to be sent to home quarantine after conducting their tests in their respective districts.

"The contact details of the children were also taken by the authorities," he said, adding that the chief minister has also ordered for testing facilities to be started in the government medical colleges and divisions.

According to Mr Awasthi, the decision to keep complete lockdown in districts with 10 or more cases was also reviewed in the meeting.

According to him, there are 1,176 confirmed cases in Uttar Pradesh including 1,030 active cases. There are 322 hotspots in the state.

Comments
UP GovernmentKota studentsIndia coronavirus
Web Stories
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Travel Explore Assam With These 10 Best Things To Do
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com