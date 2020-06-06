Gujarat Reports 510 Coronavirus Cases In Highest Single-Day Spike

Over 300 people recovered from coronavirus during the day in Gujarat (File)

As many as 510 new coronavirus patients were detected in Gujarat since previous evening, the highest increase in a single day, while 35 patients died, the state health department said on Friday.

The total number of cases in the state went up to 19,119, while death count due to coronavirus rose to 1,190, it said.

Over 300 people also recovered during the day, taking the total of those discharged from hospitals to 13,011.

Of these 344, as many as 251 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district, followed by 39 in Surat, 19 in Mahisagar and four each in Valsad and Arvalli districts.

The recovery rate of the state was improving and now stands at 68.05 per cent from 44.3 per cent in the last week of May, the health department statement said.

Till now, 2,39,911 tests have been conducted in Gujarat. There are 4,918 active cases.

Of 510 new cases that emerged in the past 24 hours, 324 were reported in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by Surat (67), Vadodara (45), Gandhinagar (21) and Mehsana nine.

After Ahmedabad, maximum coronavirus cases have come to light in Surat and Vadodara districts, where tally of cases has gone up to 1,941 and 1,224, respectively.

Ahmedabad also accounted for 30 out of 35 deaths in the last 14 hours, while two patients died in Surat and one each in Anand, Bhavnagar and Surendranagar districts.

2.21 lakh people are currently quarantined in the state -- 2.13 lakh in home isolation and 7,432 in institutional quarantine.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 19,119, new cases 510, deaths 1,190, discharged 13,011, active cases 4,918 and people tested so far 2,39,911.