Dalit Groom Attacked With Swords For Riding Horse In Gujarat

In an era where India projects itself as a global tech leader and a progressive superpower, a village in Gujarat's Patan district has served as a reminder of the deep-seated caste fissures that still haunt the country's hinterlands.

What should have been the happiest day for Vishal Chavda, a young man from the Dalit community, turned into a nightmare of steel and slurs. On Monday, as Vishal mounted a horse to lead his wedding procession (Varghodo) through the streets of Chandrumana village, the celebratory music was abruptly silenced by the sound of unsheathed swords.

The "Crime" Of Equality

According to local eyewitnesses, the procession was intercepted by a group of men from the dominant community. The agitators were allegedly incensed by a "lower-caste" groom daring to adopt a custom they consider their exclusive privilege -- riding a horse.

"How dare a Dalit ride a horse in this village?" the attackers reportedly shouted before the situation turned violent. Armed with swords, the group allegedly engaged in "gunda-gardi" (thuggery), threatening the groom and physically assaulting members of the wedding party. The sight of a Dalit man on a saddle was treated not as a celebration of marriage, but as an act of defiance against a centuries-old social hierarchy.

This incident is not an isolated flashpoint but part of a recurring pattern in Gujarat. From Gandhinagar to Banaskantha, the simple act of a Dalit groom riding a horse has repeatedly triggered violence. Despite the presence of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the "horse-riding taboo" remains a violent tool of social control used by dominant castes to keep marginalised communities "in their place."

While local authorities have filed an FIR and deployed police to maintain order, the psychological scars on Vishal and his family remain deep.

In February 2024, Dalit groom Vikas Chavda was pulled off his horse and slapped by four men in Chadasana village in Gandhinagar.

In 2020, an Army Jawan's wedding procession was pelted with stones because he was riding a mare.