'Nightmare': JP Morgan Vice President Faces Caste Bias In Gujarat's Housing Complex

A Vice President at JP Morgan, who was inspired by GIFT City's vision and chose Gujarat over Singapore, has publicly expressed his distress over alleged caste discrimination he faced during househunting in the region.

Taking to X, Anirudh Kejriwal shared his grievances, tagging the Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other stakeholders.

"After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy my first house here, dreaming of a future filled with hope and growth," Kejriwal said on X.

"But my excitement turned to heartbreak. I'm facing unexpected challenges with my dream home, barred from moving in, not because of anything I've done, but because I wasn't born Gujarati," he added.

Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste. #Gandhinagar#Gujarat#CasteDiscrimination@GujaratPolice@CMOGuj… — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 24, 2024

In a subsequent tweet, he expressed his disappointment stating that the experience was a reminder of the societal barriers that persist in India. "Worse yet, I'm warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow. It's a bitter pill to swallow. Choosing Gujarat, leaving behind my life in Mumbai and the chance to move to Singapore, I never thought I'd face such discrimination," the JP Morgan VP said.

"This experience has been nothing short of a nightmare. The pain of facing such open casteism, in a place I chose with hope, is indescribable," Anirudh Kejriwal signed off.

In another post, he said that he would seek legal action to reclaim his rights and investments. His post soon went viral and saw a lot of mixed comments from users.

A user wrote, "So sorry to hear about what you had to go through, Anirudh! But this is one of the sad realities of staying in Gujarat! Hope you and your family are fine!"

Another user commented, "Surprised as for the first time in the history Gujarat has relaxed its prohibition policy just for GIFT city. All this proves how deeply rooted casteist society we are. Hope your issue gets resolved soon. Discrimination based on religion or caste is a disgrace for GIFT City," a user said.

"Hope better sense prevails. Hope Gujarat leads the way by welcoming caste / cultural differences to grow into a cosmopolitan destination with ample opportunities for everyone!" a third user wrote.



