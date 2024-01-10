Australia's Deakin University Launches First Foreign Branch Campus In India

Australia has become the first ever country to setup a foreign campus in India. The country's Deakin University has recently inaugurated its branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat. The students will now have the opportunity to pursue Master of Business Analytics and Master of Cybersecurity (Professional) in the university. The course will commence from July this year.

The campus in the country will help Indian students to benefit from an Australian education without leaving the home country. In 2023, Australia welcomed over 1,22,000 Indian students.

In an official notification shared by the university, Australia's High Commissioner to India HE Philip Green OAM said, "I am so proud that the first university to establish a campus in India from anywhere in the world is Australia's Deakin University at GIFT City. This opens a new chapter in Australia India education ties, and this is only the beginning."

Speaking further, Mr Green highlighted that the Deakin University was present in the country since the last 30 years. The university has made investments in all aspects of higher education, he added. The university has entered into research collaborations with India Institutes of Technology, established a joint centre focussed on nanotechnology and sustainability with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Global Job Readiness program for skilling young India with the National Skill Development Corporation.

The High Commissioner noted that Australia was also planning to open India's second foreign branch campus in GIFT City by the University of Wollongong.

The inauguration took place during the 10th Edition of Vibrant Gujarat where High Commissioner Green is leading a strong 90-member delegation, including representatives from 36 Australian universities.