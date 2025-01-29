UKs University Of Surrey To Open Campus In Gujarat's Gift City

UK's University of Surrey has announced the opening of an international branch campus in GIFT City, Gujarat, India. The university will be setup in collaboration with experienced transnational education group GUS Global Services (GGS). Professor GQ Max Lu, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, and Dr Sharad Mehra, Regional CEO – Asia and Australia, Global University Systems (GUS) Asia Pacific. The announcement of the collaborative project was made on the side lines of the QS India Summit 2025 in Goa.



An official notification by the university noted that the project, which is at an advanced stage of pre-delivery, is contingent on regulatory approval from Gujarat's International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) under the International Branch Campus Regulations. This will position GIFT City as an Indian hub for international higher education providers. A meeting is scheduled for Friday January 31 between Professor Lu and representatives from GGS with IFSCA in GIFT City to progress discussions.



The partnership will feature University of Surrey's teaching and research excellence in business, international finance, computer science, cyber-security and other areas aligned with the strategic vision of GIFT City with GGS India's proven capabilities as a strategic partner for higher education providers. All teaching and academic assurance will be delivered and led by University of Surrey staff. Ancillary services, such as strategic advice on India entry, student enrolment, campus establishment and operations management, will be provided by GGS, ensuring a seamless setup and operational excellence.



The University of Surrey and GGS are working closely with officials from the British High Commission and the British Council in India.