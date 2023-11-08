Gujarat's GIFT City Gets Campuses Of Two Australian Universities

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart attend an event announcing campuses.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare have announced the opening of two campuses of two Australian universities at GIFT City in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. This move aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which places a strong emphasis on internationalizing education. The announcement was made during their visit to the prospective campuses of Wollongong and Deakin Universities at GIFT City on Tuesday. The vice-chancellors of Deakin University and the University of Wollongong emphasised the significance of country-to-country partnerships and highlighted the substantial growth in bilateral relations between India and Australia, even in challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic. They also discussed future plans, including the scheduled launch of courses at the Indian campuses.

Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp and Australian Education Minister, Hon'ble,MP, Mr. @JasonClareMP

embarked on a visit to Gandhinagar upcoming campus of Wollongong and Deakin Universities. This is in line with NEP's vision of internationalisation of education. pic.twitter.com/0pZDix3DkM — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) November 7, 2023

Mr Pradhan, speaking on the occasion, said that the establishment of foreign university campuses in India would not only promote "Study In India" but also foster a vibrant, diverse, and inclusive educational environment, aligning with the vision of the NEP 2020.

Read Also | India, Australia Sign Agreements To Foster Research, Student Mobility

The Education Minister further emphasised that these campuses in GIFT City, often referred to as the land of opportunities, are a 'gift' to the student community.

He highlighted that students and faculty from around the world will collaborate, learn, and grow together as part of these efforts.

He added that this transformative policy focuses on 'Internationalization at Home,' with the aim of creating a dynamic, diverse, and inclusive educational atmosphere within the country.

Both the ministers also addressed a conclave titled 'Research Dialogue: New Horizons in Research Collaboration.' The objective of this conclave was to identify innovative opportunities for strengthening bilateral collaboration in the thriving research ecosystem. The event was attended by the Australian delegation, senior representatives from key Indian higher education and research institutions, and other dignitaries.

Mr Pradhan, in his address at the 'Research Dialogue,' urged university leaders and researchers to catalyse new avenues for deepening bilateral research collaborations between India and Australia.

He stressed that research must be a priority for the greater benefit of society, with both Australia and India committed to promoting research for mutual prosperity and global well-being.