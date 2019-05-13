Court To Record Atishi's Statement In Plea Against Gautam Gambhir

Atishi is pitted against Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency

A Delhi court Monday directed AAP leader Atishi to record her statement in her complaint against BJP rival Gautam Gambhir alleging that he was enrolled as a voter in two Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Viplav Dabas directed Atishi to appear before the court on May 31, the next date of hearing.

The court had earlier asked Atishi to prove her locus standi for filing the petition against the former cricketer.

The plea, filed by advocate Mohd Irshad, alleged that Gautam Gambhir has enrolled "deliberately" and "illegally" as a voter in Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituencies.

Atishi is pitted against Gautam Gambhir in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency, where polling was held on Sunday.

