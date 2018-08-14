Court Summons Naveen Jindal, Others In Coal Block Allocation Case

Special Judge Bharat Parashar directed the accused persons to appear before the court on October 15

All India | | Updated: August 14, 2018 15:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Court Summons Naveen Jindal, Others In Coal Block Allocation Case

The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block (File)

New Delhi: 

A Delhi court today summoned industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others for alleged money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar directed the accused persons to appear before the court on October 15.

In its final report, filed through special public prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Tarannum Cheema, the Enforcement Directorate  alleged that Mr Jindal's firm - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) - along with others influenced the screening committee to allot the coal block by investing more than Rs two crore in illegal gratification.

The case pertains to the allocation of Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Naveen JindalCongressCoal Block Allocation Scam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHonda CRVNamaste EnglandIndependence Day

................................ Advertisement ................................