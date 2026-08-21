Court Acquits 27 Dera Sacha Sauda Followers In 2017 Police Attack Case

A court in Haryana's Kaithal district has acquitted 27 Dera Sacha Sauda followers in a 2017 case involving allegations of an attack on a police party, firing and vandalism of government vehicles in Kotda village. The court extended the benefit of doubt to all 27 accused.

The verdict was delivered by Kaithal Sessions Judge Kanchan Mahi. Three other accused, Mahipal, Rajesh and Ramphal, died during the trial. Advocate Harpal Singh Duhan represented 26 of the accused, while advocate Suresh Mann represented one accused.

According to the prosecution, police received information on August 25, 2017, that a group of Dera Sacha Sauda followers had gathered at a dera in Kotda village. The police alleged that around 60 to 70 people were present on motorcycles and were carrying weapons, including gandasas, sticks and bottles containing petrol.

Following the information, a police team led by ASI Subhash Chandra reached the village in government and private vehicles. The prosecution alleged that the gathering attacked the police personnel, with the mob opening fire and throwing petrol bottles at police vehicles. Some accused were also alleged to have attacked policemen with swords, gandasas and sticks.

Several policemen, including EASI Surjit Singh and Jasbir Singh, were reportedly injured in the incident. As the situation escalated, tear gas was fired and a lathi charge was carried out on the orders of the duty magistrate. The crowd subsequently moved towards Rajaund village.

The prosecution further alleged that the mob set fire to property at the Rajaund power house before moving towards agricultural fields, where they allegedly clashed with villagers and opened fire. A villager, Ram Niwas, was reportedly shot in the leg. The injured policemen and the villager were taken to hospital, following which a case was registered and the accused were arrested.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 38 witnesses. After hearing arguments from both sides, Judge Kanchan Mahi delivered a 43-page judgement, concluding that the complainant, witnesses and eyewitnesses had failed to establish the allegations against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

The court therefore acquitted all 27 accused by extending to them the benefit of doubt. Three other accused had died during the course of the trial.