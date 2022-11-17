2 More Suspects Arrested In Dera Follower Murder Case In Punjab

Two more suspected shooters have been arrested in Punjab.

Two more suspected shooters involved in the killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower have been arrested, Punjab Police said on Thursday. Another person was also arrested for his alleged involvement in providing logistics to the three shooters from Haryana, they said.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said two shooters identified as Manpreet alias Mani and Bhupinder alias Goldy have been arrested from Hoshiarpur in the murder case of Pardeep.

"In the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh on 10 Nov in #Kotkapura, CI Jalandhar, @PP_Hoshiarpur & @FaridkotPolice arrested 2 shooters from #Hoshiarpur in joint operation:Manpreet@ Mani & Bhupinder@ Goldy," said Mr Yadav in a tweet.

In the targeted killing of Pardeep Singh on 10 Nov in #Kotkapura, CI Jalandhar, @PP_Hoshiarpur & @FaridkotPolice arrested 2 shooters from #Hoshiarpur in joint operation:Manpreet@ Mani & Bhupinder@ Goldy#Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar is the mastermind of this conspiracy (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xzAxi0wY0h — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 17, 2022

Mr Yadav further said, "#Faridkot Police have arrested Baljit @ Manna for providing logistics to 3 #Haryana-based shooters." The DGP said Canada-based gangster Golgy Brar was the mastermind in the murder of the Dera follower. "#Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar is the mastermind of this conspiracy," he said.

Earlier, three suspected shooters were arrested within hours of the murder from Patiala by the special cell of the Delhi police. One of the suspects was identified as Jitender while two others were minors.

While four shooters were from Haryana, two were from Punjab, police said. Despite Punjab Police protection, Pardeep was killed by six assailants in his dairy shop in Kotkapura in Faridkot. His security man and another person had sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had then claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported social media post. Goldy Brar is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)