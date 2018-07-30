6 Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Acquitted In 2017 Rioting Case

The six persons were booked last year by the Panchkula Police on various charges including rioting and damage to public property and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

All India | | Updated: July 30, 2018 23:40 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6 Dera Sacha Sauda Followers Acquitted In 2017 Rioting Case

The charges against the six persons could not be proved before the court

Panchkula: 

A court today acquitted six Dera Sacha Sauda followers in a case related to rioting that took place following the conviction of sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case on August 25 last year.

District and Sessions Judge Ritu Tagore ordered the acquittal of six accused who were arrested by Haryana Police last year, defence counsel R S Chauhan said.

The charges against the six persons could not be proved before the court, he said.

The six persons were booked last year by the Panchkula Police on various charges including rioting and damage to public property and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

In May also, a court here had acquitted six followers of the sect accused of rioting charges in another related case of violence.

Violence had broken out in Panchkula after Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape in August last year.

The Dera chief is currently lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dera Sacha SaudaDera sacha sauda followersDera Sacha Sauda followers acquitted

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersMi Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................