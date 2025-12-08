Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Dip By 13% In November: Report

Riding on the decline in prices of vegetables and pulses, the cost of preparing home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis fell 13 per cent each on a year-on-year basis in November, according to Crisil's monthly indicator of food plate cost.

The decline in the cost of a vegetarian thali was led by a sharp fall in the prices of vegetables and pulses while the cost of a non-vegetarian thali fell due to a 12 per cent on-year drop in broiler prices, which account for 50 per cent of the cost.

Lower prices of vegetables and pulses also contributed to the decline of non-vegetarian thali prices.

Notably, the prices of tomato declined 17 per cent on-year on the back of higher supplies, while potato prices fell 29 per cent on-year on a high base.

Further, the onion prices declined 53 per cent on-year due to the availability of higher stock from the previous rabi season, coupled with subdued exports.

Prices of pulses declined 17% because of increased stocks in the current fiscal led by high imports of Bengal gram, imports rose by 9 times on-year in fiscal 2025, yellow pea (85 per cent rise) and black gram (31 per cent rise), which are allowed until March 2026, putting downward pressure on prices, Crisil said in its report.

However, on monthly basis, the cost of a vegetarian thali rose 2 per cent, while that of a non-vegetarian thali dipped 1 per cent in November.

Potato and tomato prices rose 5 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, leading to a rise in the overall cost of thalis, while the prices of other major commodities remained largely stable.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali declined on account of an estimated 5 per cent on-month fall in broiler prices amid oversupply in the market.

