Coronavirus: Tripura Fifth State In Northeast To Become COVID-19 Free

There have been no new reported cases in Tripura in the last 14 days.

Tripura has become the fifth state in the northeast to become COVID-19 free. The state had two cases - both have been cured and discharged.

Tripura had isolated the cases and after rigorous contact tracing, testing was scaled up. The state now has the highest per million tested for COVID infection in the country; the state government claims this has been their key to become COVID free.

Around 4450 people out of the state's 4 million people have been tested so far. That brings the average to 1,051 people per million who have been tested. India's average in 470 yet.

Tripura's health secretary said that the state's focus will now be on people coming from elsewhere, especially ones who are coming from affected areas.

"We have stressed on testing and we will continue to do that. Our focus now will be on people who would be coming in from other parts of the country. Those coming from affected areas will be tested," Tripura Health Secretary Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said.

Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur are the four other states that are COVID-19 free.

In the northeast, Assam has the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 38 cases.

India has over 29,900 coronavirus cases with 937 deaths. Most affected is Maharashtra with over 8,500 cases and 369 deaths.

The country has been under a lockdown from March 25 to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus that has affected over 3 million people worldwide.