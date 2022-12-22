PM's Covid Review Meet Today; 4 Cases Of Variant In China Found In India

The Centre has said there is no cause for panic but people should mask up (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid situation in India in a meeting today after four cases of the Omicron sub-variant driving the massive China surge were found in the country.

Two cases of the BF.7 variant were found in Gujarat and two in Odisha.

The Gujarat Health Department told NDTV that the patients infected with the BF.7 and BF.12 form of Omicron were reported in October-November. They were treated in home isolation and have fully recovered now.

Yesterday, the Centre advised the use of masks and Covid-appropriate behaviour but there is no protocol in place for now. The Centre has said there is no cause for panic but people should mask up in crowded areas.

Various airports have started random checks of international passengers for Covid 19.

The Centre has asked states to send samples of all Covid-positive cases to INSACOG genome sequencing labs. INSACOG is a forum under the Health Ministry to study and monitor various strains of Covid in India, which is mapped with all states and Union Territories.

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after a meeting with experts and top officials.

VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog who heads the national task force on Covid, has said there is no need to panic, and that adequate tests are being conducted. There is no change in the guidelines for international air travel yet, he said.

The country has reported 129 fresh infections over the last 24 hours and the number of active cases currently stands at 3,408. One death was recorded over the last 24 hours -- taking the total to 5,30,677.

China has been struggling with a huge Covid surge after it withdrew its stringent Covid Zero policy of lockdowns and mass testing.