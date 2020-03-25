Uttar Pradesh Bans Pan Masala Amid Lockdown Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Uttar Pradesh had banned "gutkha" (type of tobacco) in 2013. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the manufacture and sale of pan masala, saying the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The ban imposed on the first day of the nationwide lockdown is for an indefinite period.

"Manufacturing, sale and storage of pan masala is being banned in the state till further orders," Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S said in an order.

Spitting pan masala can spread Covid-19, the order said.

The state had banned "gutkha" (type of tobacco) in 2013, the official said.

Those violating the orders will be dealt with strictly according to the law, the order said.

