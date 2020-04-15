Coronavirus Updates: Lockdown Extended Till May 3, Centre To Issue Guidelines Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, PM said.
PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.
India has 10,815 COVID-19 cases and there have been 353 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry data.
A Gujarat legislator has tested positive for coronavirus hours after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers, sources said. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala also attended a press conference, where other MLAs and health officials were present. Sources said the MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia was running a temperature for several days, and had given his samples for testing. But he was out and about before the results came in, sources said.
