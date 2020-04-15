Coronavirus Updates: Lockdown Extended Till May 3, Centre To Issue Guidelines Today

Coronavirus Cases: The current lockdown across the country has been extended till May 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection. Some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots, PM said.

PM Modi said implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in its second phase and detailed guidelines will be brought out on Wednesday to ensure that outbreak does not spread to new areas.

India has 10,815 COVID-19 cases and there have been 353 deaths, according to the latest Health Ministry data.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Apr 15, 2020 08:07 (IST) New York City Posts Sharp Spike In Coronavirus Deaths After Untested Victims Added

New York City, the hardest hit US city in the coronavirus pandemic, revised its official COVID-19 death toll sharply higher to more than 10,000 on Tuesday, to include victims presumed to have perished from the lung disease but never tested.

The new cumulative figure for "confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths" released by the New York City Health Department marked a staggering increase of over 3,700 deaths formally attributed to the highly contagious illness since March 11.

The 60 percent spike in reported deaths underscored the enormous losses endured in the nation's most populous city, where the sounds of wailing sirens have echoed almost non-stop through largely empty streets for weeks.

The city's revised count, 10,367 in all, raised the number of coronavirus deaths nationwide to more than 28,300 - New York accounting for the biggest share of deaths.





Apr 15, 2020 08:00 (IST) UN Chief Says "Not The Time" To Reduce WHO Resources After Trump Announcement

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday it was "not the time" to reduce resources for the World Health Organization after President Donald Trump halted US funding over the body's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres said in a statement it was "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus." "Now is the time for unity and for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences," he said.

Apr 15, 2020 07:49 (IST) Gujarat Congress MLA Tests COVID-19 Positive Hours After Meeting Chief Minister

A Gujarat legislator has tested positive for coronavirus hours after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and two other ministers, sources said. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala also attended a press conference, where other MLAs and health officials were present. Sources said the MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia was running a temperature for several days, and had given his samples for testing. But he was out and about before the results came in, sources said.

Apr 15, 2020 07:47 (IST) Donald Trump Halts WHO Funding For "Mismanaging" Coronavirus Pandemic

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday cut off funding to the World Health Organization, accusing the UN body of mishandling the coronavirus crisis as governments grapple with how and when to get their struggling economies back to work.

The deadly pandemic has already killed more than 125,000 people and infected nearly two million worldwide since it first emerged in China late last year.





Apr 15, 2020 07:45 (IST) Lockdown Till May 3, Says PM; Review Of Restrictions On April 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended till May 3 the current lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus in India and said the restrictions could be reviewed for the least affected parts of the country on April 20.

