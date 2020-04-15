Home Ministry's COVID-19 Social Distancing Checklist For Offices, Factories

The Home Ministry released a two-page document today outlining social distancing guidelines in public spaces and at offices, factories and manufacturing establishments.
The guidelines on limiting physical contact, meant to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus, come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 but said restrictions would be relaxed for certain sectors, including farming and agriculture-related industries.
The Home Ministry's 13-point checklist is to be "implemented by all offices, factories and other establishments". Other instructions include 15 "national directives (that) shall be enforced by the District Magistrate through fines and penal action as prescribed in the Disaster Management, 2005".
The "national directives" include mandatory wearing of face masks in public places, including workplaces. Spitting in public places has also been prohibited, with a fine for those violating the rule.
The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for social distancing says "medical insurance for workers to be made mandatory" and requires factories and commercial establishments to arrange for "special transportation facility... without any dependency on the public transport system". These vehicles, the SOPs dictate, should run at maximum 40 per cent capacity.
The SOPs also call for "mandatory thermal screening of everyone entering and exiting the workplace". Complete disinfection of "all areas in the premises" (this includes all equipment such as vehicles, canteens, lifts, walls and washrooms) has also been advised.
Point number 6 states: "Provision for hand wash and sanitiser, preferably with touch-free mechanism, will be made at all entry and exit points, and common areas. Sufficient quantities of all items should be available".
Staggered working hours, to minimise contact between employees, has been encouraged, with the SOPs stating: "Work places shall have a gap of hone hour between shifts and will stagger lunch breaks to ensure social distancing".
Workplaces and commercial establishments have also been asked to discourage "large gatherings or meeting of 10 or more people". If meetings are required, it adds, it is encouraged that each person sit at least six feet away from the other.
Social distancing - or ensuring minimal contact at a distance of no less than six feet with other people - has been repeatedly advised by medical experts as a key tactic in the war against the highly infectious novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday the Prime Minister announced an extension to the lockdown ordered last month.
The decision came after a video meeting (in line with social distancing protocols) with 13 chief ministers, after which the Prime Minister indicated an evolution in his government's strategy to combat the COVID-19 virus.
The Prime Minister acknowledged that a phased re-opening of the economy was necessary to prevent further distress to the poorer sections of the country. In line with that decision, some industries in rural areas will be allowed to re-open after April 20, the government said today.
The COVID-19 outbreak in the country has infected nearly 11,500 people so far, including 377 deaths. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are among the worst-hit states with over 1,000 cases each. Rajasthan is likely to cross the 1,000-mark as well, with 969 cases reported so far.
With input from ANI