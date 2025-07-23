Home Ministry To Move Out Of Iconic North Block Under Central Vista Revamp

The Ministry of Home Affairs is all set to move out of the historic North Block for the first time. Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the MHA will shift into a new, state-of-the-art office complex in the next few days.

Sources say Home Secretary Govind Mohan's office had already moved last week. Nearly 25 per cent of the ministry has shifted, with the rest expected to follow soon.

The new complex, just 2 km from North Block, is equipped with modern security, digital infrastructure and green features. It houses all key departments -- internal security, border management, J&K affairs, and disaster management -- under one roof.

Officials believe the move will streamline functioning and improve coordination. The shift marks a major push towards smart governance under the Central Vista overhaul, which also includes the new Parliament and revamped Kartavya Path.