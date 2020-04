14-Year-Old Dies Of COVID-19 In Gujarat, Number Of State Deaths Reach 30

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Gujarat, the state health department said. (Representational)

Two more persons died of coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of deaths in the state to 30, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The victims included a 14-year-old girl from Vadodara and a 45-year-old woman from Surat, it said.

The girl also had a mental ailment, while the woman suffered from hypertension, it added.

